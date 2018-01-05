Taco Bell reorganizes management roles ahead of huge growth drive

Taco Bell (NYSE:YUM) announces that it's creating new executive positions to help it on the mission of becoming a $15B company with 9K restaurants globally by 2022.

Julie Felss Masino was hired from Mattel to be a brand president. The company says the hire will allow CEO Brian Niccol to focus on Taco Bell's growth as a global brand while continuing to oversee the US business.

As part of the company's structuring for global growth and digital initiatives, Taco Bell also announced a series of other moves: Chief Food Innovation Officer Liz Matthews' role will be elevated to oversee international capabilities including R&D, quality assurance and engineering; Mike Grams is expanding his title to chief operations and development officer; Marisa Thalberg is expanding her role globally and will now serve as chief brand officer; Elizabeth Baicy is the VP of digital and future works and Jon Kosoff is the VP of e-commerce and performance marketing.

Source: Press Release