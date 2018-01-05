Enanta Pharma to provide R&D updates programs and 2018 outlook at 36th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) will provide an update on its R&D programs and its 2018 outlook 2018 at the 36th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 9 at 4:00 p.m. PT.

The following are details of Enanta’s R&D program updates and expectations for 2018.

EDP-305, FXR agonist for NASH/PBC: A Phase 2 dose-ranging INTREPID clinical study of EDP-305 has been initiated in patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). The efficacy will be assessed by evaluating reductions in levels of alkaline phosphatase versus placebo.

Phase 2 dose-ranging clinical study of EDP-305 in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) patients will begin early this year.

FDA has has granted EDP-305 Fast Track designation for the treatment of NASH and PBC patients.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus: A Phase 1 clinical study of EDP-938, a potent non-fusion inhibitor of both RSV-A and RSV-B activity, has been initiated. The objective is to evaluate the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of single ascending dose and multiple ascending dose levels of EDP-938 in healthy volunteers.

Upon successful completion of this study, a Phase 2 proof-of-concept challenge study is expected to begin later in 2018.

Glecaprevir, Enanta’s second protease inhibitor developed through its collaboration with AbbVie, is now being marketed as MAVYRET (U.S.) or MAVIRET (ex-U.S.).

Total cash received from AbbVie under the collaboration through December 31, 2017 totaled ~$526M.

#JPM18