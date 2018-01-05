More premarket analyst action - healthcare

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) initiated with Buy rating and $41 (19% upside) price target by BTIG Research.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) initiated with Buy rating and $15 (50% upside) price target by Ladenburg Thalmann.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) initiated with Neutral rating and $38.50 (3% upside) price target by Evercore ISI.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) initiated with Outperform rating and $2 (69% upside) pride target by Leerink.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) initiated with Buy rating and $40 (359% upside) price target by B. Riley.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) initiated with Neutral rating and $163 (3% upside) price target by Cantor Fitzgerald.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) initiated with Overweight rating and $13 (38% upside) price target by Cantor.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) initiated with Outperform rating and $80 (12% upside) price target by Evercore ISI.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) initiated with Overweight rating and $30 (28% upside) price target by Cantor.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) initiated with Overweight rating and $140 (12% upside) price target by Cantor.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) upgraded to Buy with a $180 (18% upside) price target by BofA/ML.

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) upgraded to Buy by Argus Research.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) downgraded to Market Perform by Oppenheimer.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) downgraded to Underperform with a $17 (13% downside risk) price target by Wells Fargo.