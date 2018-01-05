Core-Mark lowers profit guidance

Core-Mark Holding Company (NASDAQ:CORE) issues preliminary financial results for 2017.

The company expects to report full-year sales of $15.7B and adjusted EBITDA of $136M to $141M . EPS guidance is lowered to $0.94 to $1.01 from $1.20 to $1.24 and compared to $1.19 consensus.

CEO update: "Unfortunately, many of our customers did not see an overall retail sales lift, particularly in California, driven primarily by cigarette carton volume declines. We do not expect to meet our previous expectations for Adjusted EBITDA, primarily due to the performance of our two recovering divisions and not realizing our operational cost reduction initiatives at the pace we expected."

CORE -1.02% premarket to $31.09.

Source: Press Release