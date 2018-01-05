BofA/Merrill Lynch bullish on biopharma in 2018

Bank of America/Merrill Lynch analysts, led by Ying Huang, have a bullish outlook on biopharm this year. Key points:

M&A should pick up. Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) have $39B and $32B, respectively, outside of the U.S. and are likely candidates for deals.

Top Picks: Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX), Amgen (AMGN).

Upgrades (NYSEARCA:BUY): Vertex, Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR).

Downgrades: Neutral on Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), Underperform on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD).

Key data readouts: Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN): Praluent CVOT; Alexion (NASDAQ:ALXN): ALXN1210 in PNH; Celgene: luspatercept in MDS/thalassemia; Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY): epacadostat in melanoma.

Drug pricing rhetoric from politicians could rise again ahead of November elections.

Source: Bloomberg