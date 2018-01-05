Goldman bullish on biopharma in 2018

In a note, Goldman Sachs analyst Salveen Richter says M&A activity in the biopharma space should pick up this year. Likely buyers include Celgene (CELG -1%), Pfizer (PFE -0.2%), Merck (MRK +0.2%) and J&J (JNJ), AbbVie (ABBV -0.5%), Amgen (AMGN), AstraZeneca (AZN +0.2%) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY +0.3%).
Attractive targets include Clovis Oncology (CLVS +0.1%), Exelixis (EXEL +0.1%), Incyte (INCY +0.3%), Puma Biotechnology (PBYI +0.9%), Seattle Genetics (SGEN -0.1%), TESARO (TSRO -0.7%), Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO +0.1%), bluebird bio (BLUE +0.7%), ImmunoGen (IMGN +1.2%), Array BioPharma (ARRY -0.6%), Blueprint Medicines (BPMC -1%), Epizyme (EPZM +3%), Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO -1.1%), Juno Therapeutics (JUNO +2.4%), Karyopharm (KPTI +0.8%), Loxo Oncology (LOXO -0.4%), MacroGenics (MGNX +3%), Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR -0.5%), Odonate (ODT +0.6%), Radius Health (RDUS -0.6%), Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX +8.5%) and TG Therapeutics (TGTX +0.8%).
Source: Bloomberg