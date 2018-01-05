Goldman bullish on biopharma in 2018

In a note, Goldman Sachs analyst Salveen Richter says M&A activity in the biopharma space should pick up this year. Likely buyers include Celgene (CELG -1% ), Pfizer (PFE -0.2% ), Merck (MRK +0.2% ) and J&J (JNJ), AbbVie (ABBV -0.5% ), Amgen (AMGN), AstraZeneca (AZN +0.2% ) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY +0.3% ).

Attractive targets include Clovis Oncology (CLVS +0.1% ), Exelixis (EXEL +0.1% ), Incyte (INCY +0.3% ), Puma Biotechnology (PBYI +0.9% ), Seattle Genetics (SGEN -0.1% ), TESARO (TSRO -0.7% ), Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO +0.1% ), bluebird bio (BLUE +0.7% ), ImmunoGen (IMGN +1.2% ), Array BioPharma (ARRY -0.6% ), Blueprint Medicines (BPMC -1% ), Epizyme (EPZM +3% ), Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO -1.1% ), Juno Therapeutics (JUNO +2.4% ), Karyopharm (KPTI +0.8% ), Loxo Oncology (LOXO -0.4% ), MacroGenics (MGNX +3% ), Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR -0.5% ), Odonate (ODT +0.6% ), Radius Health (RDUS -0.6% ), Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX +8.5% ) and TG Therapeutics (TGTX +0.8% ).

Source: Bloomberg