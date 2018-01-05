Dynatronics announces distribution agreement with Orthopedic Outfitters; shares +5%

Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT +4.9% ) announced a new distribution agreement for the Company's Dynatronics™ division's products (including the Dynatron Solaris® Plus, ThermoStim™ Probe, and 125B Portable Ultrasound) with Orthopedic Outfitters.

The Orthopedic Outfitters is a leading distributor of physical therapy and rehabilitation products in Northern California.

CEO of Dynatronics, Kelvyn H. Cullimore Jr.: "Orthopedic Outfitters has built a reputation for excellent customer service and is recognized as a top dealer in the state of California. They are an ideal partner to distribute our products in Northern California. With this agreement, we continue to execute on one of the core pillars of our organic growth strategy – strengthening our domestic distribution."