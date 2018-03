Key events next week - healthcare

Noteworthy events for the week of March 4 - 10 for healthcare investors:

Sunday (3/4): Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections, Boston, MA (4 days). Merck (NYSE:MRK): Data on doravirine and MK-8591; subgroup analysis from Phase 3 study of doravirine/lamivudine/TDF in HIV-1.

American Pain Society Annual Scientific Meeting, Anaheim, CA (3 days). Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA): Preclinical and Phase 1 data on APD371. NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO): Quell data.

Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference, Orlando, FL (4 days). Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD); ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA); BioTime (NYSEMKT:BTX); Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN); Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL); Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC); TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX); ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP); Baxter Intl (NYSE:BAX); Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK); Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY); Abaxis (NASDAQ:ABAX); OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR); ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Monday (3/5): FDA Risk Communications Advisory Committee meeting (2 days). Agenda: impact of pregnancy and lactation labeling information on prescription drug and biological products.

8th Spring Meeting for the International Society for BioProcess Technology, Norfolk, VA (3 days). Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL): Closed system CAR-T cell manufacturing.

FDA action date: 4-week dosing for Bristol-Myers Squibb's Opdivo.

Tuesday (3/6): Annual Meeting of the International Society for Reproductive Investigation, San Diego, CA (5 days). ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV): OBE022 data.

Mauldin Economics Strategic Investment Conference, San Diego (4 days). AgeX Therapeutics (BTX).

Wednesday (3/7): FDA Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee meeting. Agenda: Amgen's (NASDAQ:AMGN) marketing application for BLINCYTO (blinatumomab) for minimal residual disease-positive B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Annual European Neuroendocrine Tumor Society Conference, Barcelona (3 days). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX): telotristat ethyl Phase 3 data in carcinoid syndrome.

Thursday (3/8): FDA Gastrointestinal Drugs Advisory Committee meeting. Agenda: Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) marketing for XELJANZ (tofacitinib) for adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis with inadequate responses to prior treatments.

Thrombosis & Hemostasis Societies of North America (THSNA) Biennial Summit, San Diego, CA (3 days). Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE): gene therapy in hemostasis and thrombosis. Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL): fostamatinib Phase 3 data in chronic immune thrombocytopenia and Phase 2 data in warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Friday (3/9): American College of Cardiology (ACC.18) Annual Scientific Session & Expo, Orlando, FL (3 days). Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA): interim P3b/4 data on andexanet alfa (ANNEXA-4 study); Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA): Phase 2 data on Aironite in patients with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD): Impella data.