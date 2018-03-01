More on Ashford Prime's Q4 beat
Mar. 01, 2018 8:24 AM ETBraemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (BHR)BHRBy: Omer I., SA News Editor
- Q4 adjusted FFO is $12.9M or $0.31 per share vs. $11.6M and $0.34 a year ago (share count rose by 8.5M). This year's result included $4.1M of business interruption income thanks to hurricanes. Dividend is $0.16
- Adjusted EBITDA of $22M is up 1.8% from $21.6M last year.
- Comparable RevPAR is down 9.2% to $188.15, with a 5.3% reduction in ADR and a 4.2% decrease in occupancy.
- The conference call is tomorrow at 11 ET.
- AHP flat premarket