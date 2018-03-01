Report: U.S. considering Venezuela sanctions

Reuters reports the Trump administration is considering harder-hitting sanctions against Venezuela's oil sector than in the past ahead of the country's April presidential election, according to a source close to the internal discussions on the matter.

President Nicolas Maduro's two main challengers have been banned from running in the election, leading Venezuela's opposition coalition to boycott the election.

The U.S. official says the U.S. may sanction Camimpeg, a Venezuelan military-run oil services firm founded in 2016, and the official "would not rule out" an eventual total ban on Venezuelan oil shipments to the U.S.

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, who has been pushing for a tougher stance on Venezuela, said, "There’s a host of additional sanctions that could be imposed. The president has all those before him."

