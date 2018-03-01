Report: AirAsia inks $1.2 billion deal to sell Airbus jets

  • Malaysia-based budget airline AirAsia (OTCPK:AIABF) has agreed to sell up to 182 Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) (OTCPK:EADSF) jets to a group of firms managed by aircraft manager BBM, including Ireland-based Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY).
  • The deal, which comes amid larger restructuring efforts at AirAsia, is one of the biggest ever aircraft-finance transactions, per The Wall Street Journal.
  • AirAsia expects the pact to result in a profit of some $246 million, and it intends to lease back nearly all of the jets from the group.
  • AirAsia and Fly Leasing were climbing overnight.
