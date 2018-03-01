Lifetime Brands receives stockholder approval for Filament Brands acquisition
Mar. 01, 2018 5:48 AM ETLifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT)LCUTBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) announced that stockholders voted to approve the Company’s issuance of shares of Lifetime common stock contemplated in connection with the consummation of Lifetime’s previously announced acquisition of Filament Brands.
- “We are pleased with the outcome of today’s vote and thank all of our stockholders for their support,” said Jeffrey Siegel, Lifetime’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “The Lifetime Board and management team strongly believe in the strategic merits and value provided by the Filament acquisition, which will position Lifetime with the scale, brands and capabilities to compete and win in today’s dynamic global environment, while driving strong performance and value for stockholders. We look forward to completing the transaction shortly and delivering its benefits to all of our stakeholders.”
- The acquisition is expected to be completed on or about March 2.
- Press Release