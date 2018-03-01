GNC successfully completes amendment and extension of term loan facility
Mar. 01, 2018
- GNC Holdings (GNC -2.1%) announced the approval of the extension of the maturity date of the term loans held by term lenders under GNC Nutrition Centers by two years to March 2021.
- GNC Nutrition cancelled its existing revolving credit facility and entered into a new $100M ABL revolver and a portion of the extended term loans have been exchanged for ABL FILO term loans which, together with certain newly funded ABL FILO term loans, equal $275M in aggregate principal amount.
- The ABL Revolver and ABL FILO loans mature in August 2022 and December 2022.
- The completion of the amendment and extension process satisfies a condition to closing of the approx. $300M strategic investment made by Hayao in the company.
