GNC successfully completes amendment and extension of term loan facility

Mar. 01, 2018 10:59 AM ETGNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC)GNCBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor32 Comments
  • GNC Holdings (GNC -2.1%) announced the approval of the extension of the maturity date of the term loans held by term lenders under GNC Nutrition Centers by two years to March 2021.
  • GNC Nutrition cancelled its existing revolving credit facility and entered into a new $100M ABL revolver and a portion of the extended term loans have been exchanged for ABL FILO term loans which, together with certain newly funded ABL FILO term loans, equal $275M in aggregate principal amount.
  • The ABL Revolver and ABL FILO loans mature in August 2022 and December 2022.
  • The completion of the amendment and extension process satisfies a condition to closing of the approx. $300M strategic investment made by Hayao in the company.
