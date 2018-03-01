Futures slip following February's big slide

S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq futures were all drifting lower this morning after two days of losses, which came amid uncertainty around what moves the market can expect from the Fed.

Wednesday's slide snapped the Dow and S&P 500's 10-month winning streaks, and all three major indices posted big declines for February.

Later on today traders will have more economic data to work with as they find their footing: the ISM Manufacturing Index, which is expected to slip to 58.6 from the prior 59.1; the PMI Manufacturing Index, which economists expect to rise slightly to 55.7 from last month's 55.5; construction spending, which is anticipated to rise 0.3% (though some economists expect a dip); and personal income and outlays, among others.

