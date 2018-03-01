Final clinic visits underway in Amarin's REDUCE-IT study

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) announces that the final study-related visits have started in the large-scale REDUCE-IT cardiovascular outcomes study of Vascepa (icosapent ethyl). Top-line data should be available in Q3.

SVP of R&D and CSO Dr. Steven Ketchum says, “We are excited that the REDUCE-IT trial is nearing completion and appreciative for the participation of patients and clinical sites in this important clinical study. The commencement of final patient visits is a positive step towards completing this six-year, 8,175 patient study."