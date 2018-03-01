MYM appoints new CFO

Mar. 01, 2018 6:53 AM ETMYM Nutraceuticals Inc. (MYMMF)MYMMFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • MYM Nutraceuticals (OTCQB:MYMMF) appointed Craig Lennox as Chief Financial Officer, effective February 26.
  • Lennox joins MYM from Clearly, a leading online optical retailer, where he was a Chief Financial Officer.
  • Lennox will report directly to Rob Gietl, MYM's CEO.
  • Craig succeeds Mark Forster who will stay on with MYM in a supporting role.
  • Mr. Lennox was granted 0.8M options to purchase MYM common shares, pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan.
  • The options are exercisable for a period of two years, after they vest, at a price of $1.98 per share.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.