MYM appoints new CFO
Mar. 01, 2018 6:53 AM ETMYM Nutraceuticals Inc. (MYMMF)MYMMFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- MYM Nutraceuticals (OTCQB:MYMMF) appointed Craig Lennox as Chief Financial Officer, effective February 26.
- Lennox joins MYM from Clearly, a leading online optical retailer, where he was a Chief Financial Officer.
- Lennox will report directly to Rob Gietl, MYM's CEO.
- Craig succeeds Mark Forster who will stay on with MYM in a supporting role.
- Mr. Lennox was granted 0.8M options to purchase MYM common shares, pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan.
- The options are exercisable for a period of two years, after they vest, at a price of $1.98 per share.
- Press Release