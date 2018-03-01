Biohaven's orally dissolving tablet for migraine on par with current formulation

  • Results from a bioequivalence study showed that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company's (NYSE:BHVN) Zydis (rimegepant) orally dissolving tablet (ODT) demonstrated pharmacokinetic equivalence to the rimegepant tablet formulation used in the Phase 3 program. A Phase 3 study assessing the ODT formulation will start this month.
  • Top-line from two Phase 3 studies evaluating the original 75 mg formulation should be available by month-end.
  • Fast-dissolving Zydis ODT enables migraine sufferers to ingest the medication quickly without swallowing liquids.
