Biohaven's orally dissolving tablet for migraine on par with current formulation
Mar. 01, 2018 7:00 AM ETBiohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN)BHVNBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- Results from a bioequivalence study showed that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company's (NYSE:BHVN) Zydis (rimegepant) orally dissolving tablet (ODT) demonstrated pharmacokinetic equivalence to the rimegepant tablet formulation used in the Phase 3 program. A Phase 3 study assessing the ODT formulation will start this month.
- Top-line from two Phase 3 studies evaluating the original 75 mg formulation should be available by month-end.
- Fast-dissolving Zydis ODT enables migraine sufferers to ingest the medication quickly without swallowing liquids.