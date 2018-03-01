Banner Corporation announces retirement and appointment of CFO

Mar. 01, 2018 7:01 AM ETBanner Corporation (BANR)BANRBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) announced  Peter J. Conner, currently Executive Vice President will succeed Lloyd W. Baker, who will be retiring from both his position as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company and Executive Vice President of Banner Bank effective April 30.
  • Peter J. Conner joined Banner Bank in 2015 upon the acquisition of AmericanWest.
  • Prior to joining Banner Bank Peter was the Chief Financial Officer for SKBHC LLC
  • Source: Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.