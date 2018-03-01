Banner Corporation announces retirement and appointment of CFO
Mar. 01, 2018 7:01 AM ETBanner Corporation (BANR)BANRBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) announced Peter J. Conner, currently Executive Vice President will succeed Lloyd W. Baker, who will be retiring from both his position as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company and Executive Vice President of Banner Bank effective April 30.
- Peter J. Conner joined Banner Bank in 2015 upon the acquisition of AmericanWest.
- Prior to joining Banner Bank Peter was the Chief Financial Officer for SKBHC LLC
- Source: Press Release