Macau revenue up 6% in February

  • Macau casino revenue increased 5.7% in February to 24.3B patacas, according to data from the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau. The mark fell short of the +9% consensus estimate of analysts.
  • The combined January/February gross gaming revenue was +19.7% as the timing of the front-end loaded Chinese New Year factored in, notes Union Gaming's Grant Govertsen. The investment firm expects low mid-teens GGR growth in March for the Macau sector.
  • Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY, WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF, LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY, MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO).
  • Related ETF: BJK.
