Best Buy smashes comparable sales estimates
Mar. 01, 2018 7:20 AM ETBest Buy Co., Inc. (BBY)BBYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) reports comparable sales in the U.S. shot up 9% in Q4 to smash the estimate for a 3% gain.
- Appliances sales were up 21% on a comparable basis in the U.S. and the computing/mobile phone comp was +9.6%.
- Best Buy's international sales rose 9.9% during the quarter to also sail past expectations.
- CFO breakdown: "We delivered a flat gross profit rate while our SG&A expenses, excluding tax reform-related expenses, grew slightly more than the revenue growth rate. This is due to the increase in the incentive compensation expense for more than 85,000 store and corporate employees as a result of the very strong performance throughout the year, and to the investments we’ve made in the business. These expenses were partially offset by efficiencies and cost savings."
- Looking ahead, the retailer expects FY19 revenue of $41.00B to $42.00B vs $40.89B consensus and full-year EPS of $4.80-$5.00 vs $4.72 consensus.
- Shares of Best Buy are up 2.15% in premarket trading.