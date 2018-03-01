Dolby Labs trustee could sell 2.6M shares
Mar. 01, 2018 7:22 AM ETDolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB)DLBBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Dolby Labs (NYSE:DLB) announces that trustee Dagmar Dolby signed a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan to trade up to 2.6M shares of common stock, which accounts for about 5.9% of Dagmar’s stake.
- The share sale can commence in April or May and continue until either April 2019 or the max limit is hit, whichever comes first.
- Dolby Laboratories closed yesterday up 1.9% to $64.55 with a 52-week range of $48 to $74.29.