Beginning March 1, Allstate (NYSE:ALL) and Farmers Insurance, along with James River (NASDAQ:JRVR) and Progressive (NYSE:PGR) will be Uber's chosen commercial insurance providers in the U.S.

James River will be servicing most of the country, including New York and California, while Progressive has four states, Florida and Texas among them. Farmers starts out with Pennsylvania and Georgia, while Allstate gets Illinois, Wisconsin, and New Jersey.