FibroGen's pamrevlumab Fast Track'd for pancreatic cancer

The FDA designates FibroGen's (NASDAQ:FGEN) pamrevlumab for Fast Track review for the treatment of patients with locally advanced unresectable pancreatic cancer. The agency granted accelerated review status after seeing Phase 2 data on pamrevlumab combined with chemo agents gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel.

Fast Track provides for more frequent interactions with the FDA review team and a rolling review of the marketing application.

Phase 3-stage pamrevlumab is a fully human monoclonal antibody that binds to (inhibits) the activity of connective tissue growth factor (CTGF), a protein that plays a key role in the progression of fibrosis (scarring) and related diseases.