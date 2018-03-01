AMC Entertainment tracks higher after earnings

  • AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) reports admissions revenues increased 52.3% to $897.1M in Q4 as the acquisitions of Carmike, Odeon and Nordic factored in.
  • Food and beverage revenue was up 47.0% to $415.3M during the quarter.
  • AMC's average ticket price went to $9.72 from $9.50 and food/beverage revenue per patron fell to $4.50 from $4.56.
  • CEO update: "As we look forward to 2018 and beyond, we are pleased and greatly encouraged by the progress we made during and since the fourth quarter of 2017, both operationally and in dealing with several specific industry challenges. And naturally, we are inspired by the record breaking audiences that are coming to our movie theatres across the U.S. and Europe to take in Black Panther."
  • Previously: AMC Entertainment EPS of -$2.14 (March 1)
  • Shares of AMC are up 1.97% in premarket action.
