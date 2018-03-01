Global Government Services business, KBRwyle of KBR (NYSE:KBR) signed a contract with the Australian Department of Defence (OTC:DODSF), becoming just one of four Major Service Providers (NYSE:MSP) to the Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group (OTCPK:CASG).

This new contract will run for an initial five year period beginning February 1, 2018 with options for an additional six years.

KBRwyle has selected Ernst & Young (EY) to be its strategic subcontractor in the MSP consortia.

"This contract win provides a solid foundation for the continued growth of the KBRwyle business in the APAC region," said Greg Conlon, President APAC region. "We have created a long term, competitive model with the potential to deliver over a hundred million dollars in revenue throughout the term of the engagement."

Revenue from this project will be booked, progressively when awarded, into backlog of unfilled orders for KBR's Government Services Business.

Press Release