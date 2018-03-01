AmTrust agrees to buyout at $13.50 per share
Mar. 01, 2018 AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. (AFSI)
- The buyout group's initial offer of $12.25 per share didn't sit well with a lot of shareholders given a far loftier stock price just a few months back. But said group - the CEO, the Karfunkel family, and Stone Point Capital - already holds most of the stock in AmTrust (NASDAQ:AFSI).
- There's now a signed agreement in place, and it's for $13.50 per share in cash.
- The deal is expected to close in H2.
- Source: Press Release
- Shares +12.8% to $13.50 premarket.