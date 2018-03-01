Idera Pharma launches late-stage study of IMO-2125 in treatment-resistant melanoma

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) commences a Phase 3 clinical trial, ILLUMINATE 301, evaluating intratumoral IMO-2125 combined with Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) Yervoy (ipilimumab) compared to Yervoy alone in melanoma patients who have not responded to anti-PD-1 therapy [e.g., BMY's Opdivo (nivolumab)], a Fast Track indication in the U.S.

The co-primary endpoints are overall survival up to month 48 and overall response rate up to month 36. The estimated completion date is July 2021.

IMO-2125, injected directly into a tumor, is an agonist of endosomal toll-like receptor (TLR) 9, a cell surface protein that plays a key role in pathogen recognition and innate immunity.

Previously: Idera Pharma's IMO-2125 Fast Track'd for treatment-resistant melanoma; shares ahead 9% premarket (Nov. 29, 2017)