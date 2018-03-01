Victoria's Secret drags on L Brands results

Shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) move sharply lower after the retailer sets profit guidance below expectations ($2.95-$3.25 vs. $3.43) along with its Q4 report.

Victoria's Secret was the culprit again in dragging down quarterly results, with a 1% drop in comparable sales despite a promotional cadence. The VS business is the middle of a shift in mix of its selling products that could pay off over the long term, but is dinging profit in the near term.

Following the report, Telsey Advisory Group lowered its rating on L Brands to Market Perform from Outperform and slashed the price target to $52 from $70. Bernstein cut its PT on L Brands to $59 from $69.