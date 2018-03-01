Kohl's positive on earnings beat

Mar. 01, 2018 7:42 AM ETKohl's Corporation (KSS)KSSBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor12 Comments
  • Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) reports comparable-store sales rose 6.3% in Q4.
  • Gross margin rate improved 43 bps to 33.8%.
  • SG&A expense rate leveraged 40 bps to 21.5%.
  • Operating income rate expanded 80 bps to 8.4%.
  • Merchandise inventory slipped 6.7% to $3.54B.
  • Store count +4 Y/Y to 1,158.
  • FY2018 Guidance: Total sales: -1% to +1%; Comparable-store sales: +0% to +2%; Gross margin rate: +5 bps to +10 bps; SG&A expense: +1% to +2%; D&A: $960M; Interest expense: $280M; Tax rate: 24% to 25%; Diluted EPS: $4.95 to $5.45; Capex: ~$700M, Share repurchases: $300M to $400M.
  • KSS +1.38% premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.