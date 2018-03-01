Kohl's positive on earnings beat
Mar. 01, 2018 7:42 AM ETKohl's Corporation (KSS)KSSBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) reports comparable-store sales rose 6.3% in Q4.
- Gross margin rate improved 43 bps to 33.8%.
- SG&A expense rate leveraged 40 bps to 21.5%.
- Operating income rate expanded 80 bps to 8.4%.
- Merchandise inventory slipped 6.7% to $3.54B.
- Store count +4 Y/Y to 1,158.
- FY2018 Guidance: Total sales: -1% to +1%; Comparable-store sales: +0% to +2%; Gross margin rate: +5 bps to +10 bps; SG&A expense: +1% to +2%; D&A: $960M; Interest expense: $280M; Tax rate: 24% to 25%; Diluted EPS: $4.95 to $5.45; Capex: ~$700M, Share repurchases: $300M to $400M.
- KSS +1.38% premarket.