Colony NorthStar down 23% after big miss, slash to dividend

"2017 was, on balance, a disappointing year for Colony NorthStar (NYSE:CLNS),” says CEO Richard Saltzman.

Alongside the big Q4 miss, the company cuts the quarterly dividend to $0.11 per share from $0.27. Also announced is a new $300M buyback program.

Among the headwinds is a tough healthcare environment. The HC same-store portfolio posted a 3.2% decline in Q/Q revenue, and a 1% NOI drop.

The company plans to continue to be a seller of non-core assets this year.

Conference call at 10 ET

