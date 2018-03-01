Janney upgrades OneMain Financial on low valuation
Mar. 01, 2018 8:12 AM ETOneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF)OMFBy: Omer I., SA News Editor
- Analyst John Rowan upgrades to Buy with $39 price target, calling OneMain (NYSE:OMF) one of the cheapest installment lenders.
- At least some of the recent decline is thanks to shareholder sales, but that overhang is now gone, argues Rowan. As for operations, the risk posed by Goldman's Marcus is minimal for OneMain given a different set of targeted customers.
- Source: Bloomberg
- Shares flat premarket