Portola Pharma down 17% premarket on potential delay in U.S. approval of AndexXa

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) slumps 17% premarket on average volume in response to a comment made by CEO William Lis in yesterday's Q4 earnings call (page 3). He disclosed that the FDA has requested additional data on patients other than usual care cohort that participated in the Phase 3 ANNEXA-4 study assessing AndexXa (andexanet alfa). It appears that the agency is requesting an additional clinical trial which, of course, would delay U.S. approval. The FDA's current action date is May 4.

Previously: Portola Pharma -6% on delay in FDA review of AndexXa (Dec. 26, 2017)