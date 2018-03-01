Exxon's Papua New Guinea LNG project could be shut for six weeks

Mar. 01, 2018 7:59 AM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)XOM, OISHFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Exxon Mobil’s (NYSE:XOM) liquefied natural gas export project in Papua New Guinea may remain shut for six weeks following this week's earthquake, UBS analysts say.
  • The firm also cuts its 2018 earnings per share estimate for Oil Search Ltd. (OTCPK:OISHF), which has a 29% stake in the venture, by 15%.
  • The PNG LNG plant, which accounts for ~3% of global production, exported 7.8M tons of liquefied natural gas last year to buyers in Japan, China and Taiwan, according to Bloomberg data.
  • XOM said yesterday that surveillance of the 435-mile gas pipeline that runs to the Port Moresby export terminal showed it had not been damaged.
