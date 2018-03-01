Bloomin' Brands adds one to the board
Mar. 01, 2018 8:02 AM ETBloomin' Brands, Inc. (BLMN)BLMNBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) appoints Wendy Beck as a new independent director to the board. Beck is the CFO at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.
- The Bloomin' Brands board now consists of eight directors.
- Jana Partners agrees with the selection of Beck. In connection with the appointment, Jana has agreed to customary standstill and voting commitments.
