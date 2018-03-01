Churchill Downs acquires two casinos from Eldorado Resorts
- Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) announces that it entered into two separate agreements to acquire Presque Isle Downs & Casino in Erie, Pennsylvania, and Lady Luck Casino in Vicksburg, Mississippi from Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) for a total aggregate consideration of ~$229.5M.
- The Lady Luck Vicksburg transaction is expected to close in Q2. Closing of the Presque Isle purchase, which is also conditioned on the closing of the Lady Luck Vicksburg transaction, is expected to close in Q4.
- The transactions will be funded with cash on hand and through the company’s existing credit facility.
- Source: Press Release