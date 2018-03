The FDA accepts for review Pain Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:PTIE) marketing application seeking approval for abuse-deterrent pain med REMOXY ER (oxycodone extended-release). The agency's action date is August 7.

There will be an advisory committee review beforehand but the specific date has not been announced yet.

