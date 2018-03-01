Qualcomm says Broadcom's offer "materially undervalues the company"

Mar. 01, 2018 8:15 AM ETQUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)QCOM, AVGOBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor106 Comments
  • Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) sends another letter to shareholders ahead of next week’s annual meeting and the board nominee vote that includes Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) candidates.
  • Qualcomm says Broadcom’s $79/share and $82/share offers both materially undervalued the company.
  • The $70/share offer “was so low that it did not merit engagement.”
  • The company encouraged shareholders to vote for Qualcomm’s board candidates. 
  • Broadcom shares are down 0.4% premarket.  
  • Previously: Qualcomm responds to Broadcom's "disingenuous" statement (Feb. 27)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.