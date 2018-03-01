Qualcomm says Broadcom's offer "materially undervalues the company"
Mar. 01, 2018 8:15 AM ETQUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)QCOM, AVGOBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor106 Comments
- Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) sends another letter to shareholders ahead of next week’s annual meeting and the board nominee vote that includes Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) candidates.
- Qualcomm says Broadcom’s $79/share and $82/share offers both materially undervalued the company.
- The $70/share offer “was so low that it did not merit engagement.”
- The company encouraged shareholders to vote for Qualcomm’s board candidates.
- Broadcom shares are down 0.4% premarket.
