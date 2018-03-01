SQM +2% after Q4 results; expresses caution over lithium expansion

Chile's Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM) +2.2% premarket after posting mixed Q4 results, but full-year net income jumped 50% to $427.7M and revenues rose 11% to $2.16B, driven by strong lithium demand.

SQM says it will expand production beyond 2019 “based [only] on market conditions” amid worries over an oversupply of lithium, which were exacerbated this week when Morgan Stanley analysts warned that lithium prices could fall 45% over the next four years.

But this year, SQM plans to spend $170M to expand its lithium production capacity to 70K metric tons/year from 48K metric tons/year, and then to 100K by 2019.

The recent agreement between SQM and Chilean regulator Corfo, which allows the company to quadruple production by 2025, has raised fears it could swamp the market, but SQM CEO Patricio de Solminihac says it gives the company “flexibility to increase” its operation capacity to maintain its 25% share of the global lithium market.