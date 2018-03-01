WPP tumbles 10% after lame results

Mar. 01, 2018
  • "2017 was not a pretty year," says the CEO of the world's largest ad agency, Martin Sorrell.
  • Underlying net sales fell 0.9% in 2017 vs. the company in October guiding to about flat. North America was a particular weak point, with sales down 32.%.
  • The 2018 forecast of flat net sales seems cautious given big events like the soccer World Cup, the Winter Olympics, U.S. elections, and a generally strong global economy.
  • In an early look, net sales slumped 1.2% in January.
  • Results here
  • WPP ADS down 10.2% premarket
