WPP tumbles 10% after lame results
Mar. 01, 2018 8:19 AM ETWPP plc (WPP)WPPBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor6 Comments
- "2017 was not a pretty year," says the CEO of the world's largest ad agency, Martin Sorrell.
- Underlying net sales fell 0.9% in 2017 vs. the company in October guiding to about flat. North America was a particular weak point, with sales down 32.%.
- The 2018 forecast of flat net sales seems cautious given big events like the soccer World Cup, the Winter Olympics, U.S. elections, and a generally strong global economy.
- In an early look, net sales slumped 1.2% in January.
- Results here
- WPP ADS down 10.2% premarket