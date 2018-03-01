Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) resumed with Outperform rating and $19 (111% upside) price target at Oppenheimer.
Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James.
Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) upgraded to Outperform at Barrington Research.
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) upgraded to Buy at Citigroup.
Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) downgraded to Neutral at Piper Jaffray.
Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) downgraded to Hold at Benchmark.
Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley. Price target cut to $30 (29% downside risk) from $65.