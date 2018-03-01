Hostess Brands sails after strong results

Mar. 01, 2018
  • Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) pops in early trading after topping estimates on both lines of its Q4 report on revenue growth of 10%.
  • On the guidance front, Hostess expects EPS of $0.65 to $0.70 vs. $0.69 consensus and adjusted EBITDA of $220M to $230M
  • Leverage ratio guidance: "The Company anticipates cash provided by operations of $175 million to $180 million in 2018. Significant anticipated cash outflows from investing and financing activities include $50 million to $60 million of total capital expenditures, $34 million to buy out a portion of the tax receivable agreement and $24 million to fund the Acquisition. The net increase in cash for 2018 of $35 million to $40 million would result in a leverage ratio of 3.60x to 3.80x at year end, prior to any additional acquisitions or optional debt reductions."
  • Previously: Hostess Brands beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (Feb. 28)
  • Shares of Hostess Brands are up 9.89% in premarket trading.
