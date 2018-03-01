WSJ: Nintendo will focus on peripherals instead of new Switch

  • Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY, OTCPK:NTDOF) will turn to peripherals to boost sales instead of a new version of the Switch, according to WSJ sources.
  • The Switch launched nearly a year ago. Sales are expected to beat initial estimates with a total of 17M by the end of this month. 
  • Peripheral plans include Nintendo Labo, cardboard educational toy kits that connect to the Switch hardware to show how physical objects and software can interact. 
  • Sources say other projects could include more network features and USB-connected peripherals.  
  • As for the console, Nintendo wants to focus on improving its production and shipment times and supplies rather than rushing out a second Switch.       
