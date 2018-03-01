Harley-Davidson makes an electric investment
Mar. 01, 2018 8:28 AM ETHarley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG)HOGBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) announces that it's making an equity investment in Alta Motors and will collaborate with the company on electric motorcycle product development.
- "Earlier this year, as part of our 10-year strategy, we reiterated our commitment to build the next generation of Harley-Davidson riders, in part, by aggressively investing in electric vehicle technology," says Harley-Davidson CEO Matt Levatich.
- "Alta has demonstrated innovation and expertise in EV and their objectives align closely with ours. We each have strengths and capabilities that will be mutually beneficial as we work together to develop cutting-edge electric motorcycles," he adds.
- Harley-Davidson already has plans to launch its first electric motorcycle next year.
- HOG +1.08% premarket to $45.87.
- Source: Press Release