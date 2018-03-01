Ballard Power -9% after disappointing revenue guidance

  • Ballard Power (NASDAQ:BLDP) -9.6% premarket despite reporting in-line Q4 earnings and a 31% Y/Y revenue increase to $40M, which was ahead of analyst expectations.
  • Investor focus is on guidance, as BLDP forecasts FY 2018 revenues coming in flat Y/Y at ~$121M vs. $132M analyst consensus estimate, citing "the relatively early stage of development in some markets, the uncertainty of timing in contract awards and program deliveries in 2018, together with significant one-time contributions from key projects in 2017."
  • For FY 2017, BLDP says revenue rose 42% Y/Y to a record $121.3M while delivering a six-point improvement in gross margin to 34%.
