Commission says Facebook, Google should remove terror content within an hour
Mar. 01, 2018
- The European Commission says tech firms including Alphabet’s (GOOG, GOOGL) Google and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) should remove terrorism-related content within an hour of the content being flagged by local law enforcement or Europol.
- The Commission’s guidelines say web companies need humans overseeing content removal to make sure automated tools don’t excessively or incorrect remove content.
- Larger web platforms should also share best practices and tools for automatic detection with smaller platforms that don’t have the same resources and can become the next home for blocked terrorists.
- The guidelines aren’t legally binding, but courts could use the framework as a legal reference in the future. And the EU says it will pursue formal regulations if this softer tactic doesn’t prove effective.
