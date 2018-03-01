Vertex launches late-stage study of triplet CF therapy in patients with most common mutations

  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) initiates a Phase 3 clinical trial assessing a fixed-dose combination of VX-659 (240 mg), tezacaftor (100 mg) and ivacaftor (150 mg) in cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with two copies of the F508del mutation, the most common genetic form of the disorder.
  • The primary endpoint of the 100-subject study is the mean absolute change from baseline to week four of treatment in lung function as measured by percent predicted forced expiratory volume in one second (ppFEV1).
  • 50 participants will receive VX-659/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and the other 50 will receive placebo/tezacaftor/ivacaftor. An open-label extension study will be offered to all patients after the initial treatment period during which they will receive the VX-659 combination for up to 96 weeks.
  • Previously: Vertex picks two new candidates to advance into late-stage development of triplet CF therapy (Jan. 31)
