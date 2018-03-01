TD Bank posts strong results, hikes dividend, shares up 1% premarket
Mar. 01, 2018
- FQ1 adjusted net income of $2.9B or $1.56 per share vs. $2.6B or $1.33 last year.
- Quarterly dividend of $0.67 per share up from $0.60
- Adjusted ROE of 16.6% vs.14.5% last year. CET1 ratio of 10.6%.
- Canadian retail banking net income for the quarter of $1.75B is up 12% Y/Y.
- U.S. retail banking net income for the quarter of $952M is up 19% Y/Y.
- TD Ameritrade net income for the quarter of $846M is up 23% Y/Y.
- Wholesale banking net income for the quarter of $278M is up 4% Y/Y.
- Conference call at 130 ET
- TD up 1% premarket