Powell like Custer before Bighorn - Paul Tudor Jones

Mar. 01, 2018 8:51 AM ETBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • "Let me describe to you where I think Jerome Powell is right now as he takes the reins at the Fed," says the hedge fund giant. "I would liken Powell to General George Custer before the Battle of the Little Bighorn."
  • Jones is wildly bearish on long-dated U.S. government debt, predicting markets at some point will do the U.S. what they did to Greece. Stocks? Those prices are inflated by low rates, which are in the process of disappearing.
  • What he is a fan of are commodities, hard assets, and cash.
