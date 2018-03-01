Axios: Microsoft's Cortana gets new leader

Axios reports that Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has moved Javier Soltero from his top spot on the Office team to overseeing the Cortana voice assistant.

Soltero will report to AI and research head Harry Shum.

Cortana stands behind Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa in the market partly due to limited use outside Microsoft’s own hardware. Alexa appears in a number of third-party speakers and smart home devices.

Soltero tells Axios that the voice assistant wars won’t come down to number of skills: “The real contest is about which company users will choose and entrust with essentially all of their information or the majority of their information.”