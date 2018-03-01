Tarena International to acquire a regional K-12 robotics education company
- Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Wuhan Haoxiaozi Robot Technology Co. for an undisclosed term.
- Wuhan Haoxiaozi Robot Technology Co. is one of the largest K-12 robotics programming education service providers in Hunan and Hubeiprovinces in China.
- "Tarena's investment in Rtec is an important step to consolidate the market in kid STEAM education in China. We have achieved strong organic growth in our own business through network expansion and new course offerings," said Shaoyun Han, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Tarena. "We believe the acquisition will further complement and extend our service and help us gain more insight into childhood development and learning as well as offline sales and marketing. We are confident to further strengthen our leading position in kid education through sharing proprietary system, teaching content and management experience between Tarena and Rtec. "
- Press Release